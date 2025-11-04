Leighton Buzzard Art Society showcase work at annual exhibition

Alex Mayer MP

Local artists displayed their work at the Leighton Buzzard Art Society’s annual exhibition at All Saints Church, celebrating the town’s thriving creative community.

The exhibition was opened by local MP Alex Mayer.

Eighty local artists displayed more than 600 works, ranging from landscapes to still lifes.

Ms Mayer also saw seven portraits of herself, having sat for the Society’s portrait group earlier this year.

The Society holds regular workshops and demonstrations as well as life-drawing sessions throughout the year. Alongside its annual show at All Saints, members also exhibit work at the Library Theatre and have recently taken art to the streets by displaying posters of members’ work in local bus stops.

Ms Mayer said: “I was really impressed by the talent on show. Leighton Buzzard is bursting with creativity, and it’s fantastic to see the Art Society bringing so many people together to share it.”

This year’s exhibition also shone a light on the town’s need for a permanent community art space which is something Ms Mayer has pledged to support.

She added: “Leighton Buzzard is buzzing with creative people. But there aren’t enough spaces for artists to work, collaborate and showcase their skills. Having a proper space for creativity to grow would be a huge boost for the town.”