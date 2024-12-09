Leighton Buzzard community group launches 'Borrowers LB' library of things: Logo winners announced and donations sought

Winners of the Borrowers LB Design a Logo Competition together with Town Mayor, David Bligh in June 2024 at the Repair Cafe LB

Local community group, Totally Leighton Buzzard are working hard behind the scenes to set up a new community based Library of Things, enabling local people to borrow items at low cost.

Learn more about the group's Borrowers LB Design a Logo Competition and call for donations of good quality items suitable to borrow.

Have you ever stopped for a moment to think about items in your home and how much or little they are used? Did you know it's estimated that the average lifetime use of a hand drill ranges from 6 to 20 minutes? The same applies to many other items we might have stashed in garages, lofts or spare rooms such as carpet cleaners, walk paper strippers, camping equipment, waffle makers and much more that are only used once or twice a year (if that).

Lots of other people and local communities in the UK and worldwide have grappled with these questions and in an effort to save waste, have set up a "Library of Things" in their local communities. Inspired by similar projects, the 'Totally Leighton Buzzard' community group (who successfully run the monthly Repair Cafe LB events) are now setting up a Library of Things in Leighton Buzzard which is called 'Borrowers LB' - in recognition of local author, Mary Norton's classic 1952 story "The Borrowers" featuring the children's fantasy story about Arriety, Pod and Homily Clock who are a family of ting people who live in the walls and floors of an English house.

Borrowers LB - donations now welcome!

We are excited to now provide two exciting updates - the announcement of our logo competition winners and to invite donations of good quality borrowable items.

What is a "Library of Things"? It's like a library, but instead of borrowing books, you borrow things or objects such as household, garden, DIY, leisure or other items. Library of Things are community hubs and part of what is called the 'circular economy' that are about trying to save waste and be more sustainable by sharing items on a community basis.

There are now more than 100 such projects elsewhere in UK mostly run either by local councils, charities or community groups. In Central Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire alone there are already "Library of Things" set up by local groups in Flitwick and Ampthill, Quainton, Milton Keynes and from January 2025 there will be a Library of Things (or LOT) at Bedford Central Library. And there are many more around the world including in the US.

In Leighton Buzzard, we have been gradually spreading the word about the concept of a Library of Things over past few months. For instance, in May ahead of Great Big Green Week we were excited to launch a design a logo competition for young people and school pupils to create a new logo for Borrowers LB.

Alice Shepherd and Nicola Clark from Creative Buzz who judged the Borrowers LB Design a Logo Competition entries

The competition was judged by Nicola Clark and Alice Shepherd from the local social group for creative-minded people, Creative Buzz. The judges were impressed by the quality of the entries and so decided on four overall winners who met the design brief.

The winners were announced by David Bligh, Mayor of Leighton-Linslade at the Repair Cafe LB in June 2024. The winning entries were designed by two Lower School pupils (Cameron and Reuben) and two Middle School pupils (Olivia and Dylan).

You can see all the entries including the winners in a special display which is still on display in Leighton Buzzard Library.

Building on the success of the competition, since then Totally Leighton Buzzard have been actively working behind the scenes to get a Library of Things in place - including a lending catalogue, processes and of course finding a venue.

Borrowers LB Design a Logo Competition details

Whilst we are still scouting for a suitable long term venue in Leighton Buzzard, we are excited to say that as a group, thanks to a generous local business, we now have a storage facility in place and are now actively seeking donations of good quality items so that once we have identified a permanent venue we can hit the ground running. Check out our wish list of items at Https://tinyurl.com/BorrowersLB-wishlist. If have any items to donate or want to help as a volunteer then get in touch with us via: [email protected]

Watch this space for more updates and help us get this exciting community project off the ground in Leighton Buzzard. Follow Totally Leighton Buzzard on social media or find us via Https://linktr.ee/leightonbuzzard to find out more and help with donations or to volunteer.