Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: Photographic Competition

LBPC ran their sixth internal league competition of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday May 14. The set subject, for both prints and projected images, was “Tools of the Trade”.

The Programme notes added “Implements, utensils or instruments used in the pursuit of a hobby or trade. The tool(s) must be the important aspect of the picture. Not the product or thing being worked on, not the person and not the environment or occasion, although all of those could appear in the picture.”

All manner of tools were shown in the submitted images. There were paint brushes and pencils, anvils and hammers, sewing machines, sundry carpentry and gardening tools, even ballet shoes, and many more.

Our independent judge for the competition was Alan Taberer from Imagez Camera Club (Weston Turville), a very experienced photographer and CACC judge.

The top performers were Wendy Taylor LRPS and Tricia Meers LRPS (prints) and Patrick Linford and Sandra Eve (projected images).

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.

See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.