Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: Portfolio Competition

On Wednesday February 12 Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club held their annual Portfolio Competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries consisted of three to six prints or digital images to be judged as a panel. (For digital images this means combining the pictures into a single projectable image.) The aim is to produce a panel that is greater than the sum of its parts.

This is an open subject competition. But the images must show some link – such as a common colour, subject or shape – identifiable by the judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portfolios entered covered many creative styles and subjects (including colour and black & white, abstract, animals and birds, landscape, seascape, street, portrait, architecture, travel, trains, old cars, motor sport, smoke, and tractor wheels). And they were presented in a great variety of different arrangements.

Tractor Wheels by Patrick Linford

Our independent judge for the competition was Colin Mill from MK City Photographic Society, a very experienced photographer and CACC judge. He has judged competitions at LBPC on numerous occasions.

After his detailed critiques and thoughtful deliberations, Colin awarded first place for prints to Tim Gould (with Wendy Taylor LRPS second and Tricia Meers LRPS third) and first place for digital images to Patrick Linford (with Sally Kitchingman LRPS second and Mike Kitchingman ARPS third).

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.