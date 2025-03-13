Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club’s annual mobile phone competition

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 16:20 BST
A Lone Traveller by Dale Rockellplaceholder image
A Lone Traveller by Dale Rockell
Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club’s annual mobile phone competition took place on Wednesday March 12.

This was an “open” competition (with no set subject) for digital images which “must have been captured using a mobile phone”. Members entered 35 images covering an extensive range of subjects, styles, and genres (including street/candid, still life, sunrise and sunset, landscape, animals and birds, insects, low-light, architecture, travel, creative, colour, black and white, and much more).

Our judge for the competition, substituting at very short notice, was our own very experienced photographer Mike Kitchingman ARPS.

After his deliberations and constructive critique, Mike awarded first place to Dale Rockell (with Sandie Rawlings second and Paul Stokes third).

Dale’s “prize” is a certificate and the glory (there is no trophy).

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

