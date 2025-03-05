Leighton Buzzard playwrights: Make waves in the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, the competition offers playwrights the chance to showcase their work for the opportunity to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.
With submissions open until April 4, the winner will receive a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the opportunity to have their winning play performed onboard.
Plays must be under an hour, and the winner will be fully supported to bring their vision to life. With a distinguished judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, this is a rare opportunity to gain exposure and mentorship.
Key Dates:
April 4: Deadline for submissions
June 6: Shortlist announced
December 5: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com