Leighton Buzzard Post Office to stay put, confirm new owners

Pictured is Alex Mayer MP with postmaster Elliot Jacobs (left) and Alan Jones from the Post Office

Leighton Buzzard Post Office will remain at its current location on Church Square, its new owners UEO confirmed at a meeting with Alex Mayer MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the talks in Parliament, UOE CEO Elliot Jacobs made the guarantee that their plan is for the Post Office to remain long-term in its current location by All Saints Church where letters and parcels have been sent for 138 years.

“I’m really pleased the new owners have committed to keeping the Post Office right where it is,” said Ms Mayer. “This is an important service for the community. Its continued presence in the heart of Leighton Buzzard ensures residents, especially older people and those without transport, can access postal and banking services where they know they are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced in May 2025 that UOE would take over the branch, with the official handover expected in September. UOE say services will continue as normal, with no disruption expected.

However customers will see changes over the next two years as the historic branch is refurbished with a new layout, improved accessibility, and a wider range of stationery and office supplies from the award-winning retailer.

UOE CEO Elliot Jacobs said: “We’re proud to be taking on the Leighton Buzzard Post Office and are committed to serving the community from its historic home. We want to preserve the core services people rely on while creating a modern, accessible, and welcoming branch the town can be proud of.”

The Post Office has served Leighton Buzzard for well over a century, dating back to the 1800s when the town's rapid expansion during the Victorian era called for a permanent postal hub to serve residents, traders, and businesses. The current premises have been home to the Post Office since 1887, and are well known to generations of residents.