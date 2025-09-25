Leighton Buzzard Ramblers celebrate 40 years with MP

Alex Mayer MP

Leighton Buzzard Ramblers marked their fabulous fortieth with a Birthday Bonanza Walk, where they were joined by local MP Alex Mayer.

To honour four decades of footsteps, the MP kicked off their group’s guided walk led by local volunteer Tim Goodship. Then members past and present enjoyed a stroll together to celebrate four decades of walking, friendship and community.

The milestone came during this year’s Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks which was organised by the four Bedfordshire Ramblers groups drawing hundreds of walkers from across the county.

Research shows regular walking can reduce the chances of developing depression by up to 30 per cent, alongside cutting the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and some cancers by around 20 per cent. Plus there are plenty of mental health benefits of getting out and about walking in a group too. LB Ramblers currently has 45 members ranging from 35 to 80.

The Leighton Buzzard Ramblers regularly organise events. In the next few months they will be walking in Woburn, ambling in Ashridge and strolling in Sandridge. The group also survey footpaths to record any problems encountered on the paths, such as blockages or broken infrastructure.

Alex Mayer MP said: "Happy birthday to the Leighton Buzzard Ramblers! Walking is one of the simplest ways to enjoy exercise, meet new people and take in the beauty of the local countryside. The Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks is a fantastic celebration of our area’s landscapes and community spirit.”

Leighton Buzzard Ramblers Publicity Officer Pamela Bates added: “Our 40th anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to look back on everything our group has achieved and, most importantly, to welcome new people to discover the joy of walking. We are delighted Alex Mayer walked with us to help mark this special occasion.”

To take the first step to a new hobby residents are invited to check out the Leighton Buzzard Ramblers website at: