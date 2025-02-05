Leighton Buzzard RBL Branch win trophy

At the recent Royal British legion County Conference, Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL were awarded the Douglas Greening Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday 2nd February saw the annual County Conference of the RBL held at Henlow Pavilion. With many of the Bedfordshire Branches of the RBL in attendance, it was County's opportunity to report their past 12 months business. It also allows Branch delegates to make representations to the County Board, whilst receiving direction for the coming 12 months. It gives Branches an opportunity to discuss face to face best practices and future plans.

During the conference a talk was given by Mr Gary Ryan; Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Remembrance. Mr Ryan represented the Central RBL Board and so this allowed Branches to raise points outside the National Conference to be held in May 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the conference there was a parade of Branch Standards, with the County Standard being passed to a new Standard Bearer. John Holland's; County Bearer for a number of years passed responsibility to Sophie Allister. With all ceremony complete the final section of the conference was to present awards. It was at this point that The Leighton Buzzard Branch was awarded The Douglas Greening Trophy. This trophy is awarded to a large Branch (those with more than 50 members) for their efficiency over the past 12 months. Our Branch Membership Secretary; Mike Lovell, was on hand to accept the trophy on behalf of the Branch.

With all business complete, it was announced next year's conference would be held 1st February 2026, once again at Henlow Pavilion.