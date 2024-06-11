Leighton Buzzard Royal Navy Veteran undertakes 80-Mile fundraising challenge
As part of the 'Longest Day 80' challenge, David will walk 80 miles on a cross-trainer within 24 hours, starting at midnight on June 20th and finishing at midnight on June 21st.
David will undertake this gruelling challenge at Energie Gym in Leighton Buzzard, where gym Manager, Lee Toon and fellow gym members will join him in mirroring the 80-mile target, all while raising funds for WWTW.
The Longest Day 80 campaign, in honour of the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, encourages supporters to engage in fundraising activities based on the number 80 throughout June. Participants can choose personally challenging activities, such as exercising for 80 minutes daily or cycling 80 miles during the month.
Reflecting on his upcoming challenge, David said, “I’m proud to have served in the Royal Navy and experienced a smooth transition to civilian life, but I am acutely aware that many veterans face significant challenges. Working with Walking With The Wounded, I’ve seen the tremendous impact the charity has on veterans and their families. This Longest Day 80 Challenge will be tough but knowing that the funds raised will support those who served makes it all worthwhile.”
For further details, please visit: Longest Day 80 Challenge - Sign Up