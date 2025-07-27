Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club parachute jump for Mixed Ability Team

Bob Pendleton, Jacob Pendleton and Jody Carruthers are raising £2,000 for Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club's Mixed Ability Rugby team. What better way to do this than exiting an aircraft from up to 13,000 feet and accelerating to around 120 mph, covering each thousand feet in approximately five seconds! Bob, Jacob and the club manager Jody (who's scared of flying) have decided to set themselves the challenge of a parachute jump to raise funds to ensure this great opportunity remains open to everyone. Bob, Jacob and Jody are due to jump on the 17th August, weather permitting.

Everyone has been motivated by witnessing the joy, personal growth and development our sessions bring to the players.

The mixed ability team aka Buzzard Hawks supports inclusivity by providing opportunities for individuals of varying abilities facing diverse challenges to participate together. They achieve this by training at Leighton Buzzard Rugby club, being equal members, aiming to meet personal goals, and addressing stereotypes related to sports and the tradition of separating participants with disabilities. This team is suitable for those aged 14 and above looking to improve fitness, manage a condition, or play rugby socially. The team are members of Saracens Foundation enabling them to play in rugby festivals throughout the year.

The team was initially funded by a Sport England grant and sponsored by MacIntyre charity, www.macintyrecharity.org. Pippa Bruckland, Head Coach, explains 'We have been running for three years and supply rugby sessions to around twenty five regular members. We are now in a position where we need further funds to continue providing this opportunity to everyone and ensuring they have the specialised kit they need access the sessions. The team are delighted and very grateful that Bob, Jacob and Jody have offered to do this jump to raise funds for us'.

Buzzard Hawks in training for festivals

Buzzard Hawks are coached by a dedicated and experienced team of coaches: Paul Donaghy, Daryl Humphries, Bob Pendleton and Mike Chappell. All the coaches are volunteers and unpaid.

Pippa Bruckland is a qualified SEMH Tutor, Mental Health First Aider and Level 3 First Aider. Paul Donaghy, Daryl Humphries, Bob Pendleton, and Mike Chappell have extensive experience in playing or coaching rugby.