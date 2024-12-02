Leighton Buzzard theatre school Principal inspired by Dubai retreat

It was months and months in the planning but the hard work and attention to detail paid off for the Principal who has just returned from the ‘DreamEscape’ trip in Dubai.

Organised to help attendees step away from the ordinary in an incredible setting where they would learn the tools to further their personal and professional growth, the retreat provided a balance of valuable insights and unforgettable experiences.

Dubai was chosen for its vibrant energy, thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and forward thinking approach to education, making it the perfect city in which Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard’s Samantha could immerse herself in personal development workshops, learn valuable business strategies and return re-energised and inspired to elevate her school in the UK, ultimately providing students with even more opportunities to succeed.

The trip was organised and led by Denise Gosney, the Managing Director and Founder of Razzamataz, alongside Business Coach Hayley Limpkin and Creative Director Emily Connor. Both Hayley and Emily bring over 12 years of experience as former franchisees of Razzamataz Medway and now use their expertise to support and train other franchisees, helping them achieve the same success and fulfilment they experienced.

Samantha performing with some Razzamataz students whilst in Dubai

“This retreat has allowed leaders within Razzamataz to recognise their own emotional landscape, looking at surface-level behaviours and digging into deeper beliefs, emotions, and identities,” explains Hayley. “From here, they can continue the curiosity about what lies beyond their autopilot version of leadership. It takes courage to do this, and it’s been a real honour to guide these wonderful leaders.”

The week featured a variety of activities, including visits to iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Opera House as well as relaxing at a luxury rooftop lounge at Cloud 22, offering stunning views of the Dubai skyline. Samantha also explored Old Dubai, enjoyed a Dhow Cruise along Dubai Creek, and experienced the breathtaking desert landscape with Jeep rides, dune bashing, and a traditional BBQ dinner under the stars.

“Our goal was to provide a balance of professional insights, personal growth opportunities, and unforgettable experiences,” says Founder Denise. “The franchisees returned energised, connected, and ready to apply what they’ve learned to grow their schools and positively impact their communities. We have also met so many wonderful people and school leaders in Dubai and we are excited to be embarking on the next stage of Razzamataz’s growth, with international expansion.”

The trip came at an exciting time. Next year, the network celebrates its 25th anniversary, which means there will be even more wonderful opportunities for the young people that attend Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard. Plans are in place for the new year with an increased focus on ensuring that every student not only develops their performing arts skills but also gains essential life skills like confidence, resilience, and teamwork, preparing them for a bright future both on and off the stage.

Samantha and the other Principals enjoying the 360 views at Aura Skypool

Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard offers exceptional training in dance, drama and singing that is offered on a weekly basis in term time. The fun classes are for all children whatever their background or ability and there is a strong focus on building confidence and life skills. Classes start at age 2 and go on to 18.

To enquire about joining Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard email Samantha on [email protected]. Alternatively call 07861920367 or visit www.leightonbuzzard.razzamataz.co.uk