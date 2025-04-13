Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Leighton Linslade Townwomens Guild's speaker this month was Colin Oakes who gave ys an informative talk about Edith Cavell. This year is the 110th anniversary of her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edith was born in Norfolk in 1865. She was well educated and spoke French. After inheriting some money she decided to travel to Belgium. She wanted to do something worthwhile. Opportunities were limited for women, so she took up the post of governess in Brussels. She returned to Norfolk to nurse her father and found her vocation.

She trained to be a nurse at The London Hospital in Whitechapel, but was not a good student, "Her timekeeping and notes were not up to standard".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a typhoid outbreak in Maidstone, so Edith went to help prevent the spread of the disease from polluted water. She became a fever nurse, what we know now as an infection control nurse. After finally passing her exams she worked at The London Workhouse, which became The St Pancras Infirmary, first as Matron then Night Superintendent.

Belgium advertised for a Matron and Edith set up a nursing school to encourage more secular nursing, but again she had to return to England to nurse her mother, but in August 1914 she decided to return to Belgium to nurse the war injured. She treated all nationalities with no discrimination.

At night under the guise of walking her little dog she would lead soldiers and civilians to the border with neutral Holland to escape. 200 men are believed to have escaped this way, but in August 1915 a Belgium informer alerted the German authorities who arrested Edith. She was sent for trial along with 20 others accused of spying, with no evidence. Edith said, "It was me alone". The trial was held in German and Edith was found guilty of High Treason and sentenced to be shot by firing squad. She said, "Patriotism is not enough".

The British did little to help. The Americans tried to put up the defence that it was humanitarian help. The Spanish also tried, to no avail. Edith had 10 weeks to prepare for her execution for which she was grateful. She refused a blindfold - "I want to look them in the eye". She was shot alongside another women, aged 18, with 3 hours notice at 7am on 12th October 1915. Most of the bullets hit her hand only 2 in her heart, where a target had been pinned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1919 Edith's body was brought back to England along with the bodies of 3 unknown soldiers. A blindfolded Officer choose one to be buried in Westminster Abbey as "The Unknown Soldier". After a State Funeral Edith's body was interned in Norwich Cathedral where it can be visited, flowers always there.

Colin told us, on a poignant note, that the singer Edith Piaf had been born 2 months after Edith's execution and named after her.

In the 1980s, after retirement, Stella Rimmington, the former boss of M15, researched and found Edith had been given a spy code book.

Colin is a favourite local speaker and always gives a thoughtful and interesting talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to join us at our next meeting it will be on Monday 12th May at Astral Park Community Centre at 2 for 2.15pm. Visitors always welcome. For more information please contact Christine Peckham on 01525 755608.