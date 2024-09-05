Leighton Rose Care Home partners with Leighton Buzzard Womens’ Institute to host monthly meetings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Rose Care Home is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Leighton Buzzard Women’s Institute (WI). Starting this month, the WI will hold their monthly meetings in one of Leighton Rose Care Home’s welcoming communal spaces.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening community ties and fostering community connections. The Leighton Buzzard WI , known for its vibrant and active membership, will now have the opportunity to engage with the residents of Leighton Rose Care Home, bringing together women of all ages to share experiences, knowledge and companionship.

Leighton Rose Customer Relations Manager, Charlotte Deans expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to host the Leighton Buzzard Womens’ Institute in our home. This initiative not only provides a valuable space for the WI to continue their important work but also offers our female residents a chance to participate in and enjoy the lively discussions and activities that the WI is known for.”

The partnership is a reflection of Leighton Rose Care Home’s commitment to being an integral part of the local community, providing spaces that encourage interaction and collaboration. The WI’s monthly meetings will include a variety of activities, from guest speakers, fun mornings, to social events, all of which will be accessible to female residents.

Leighton Buzzard WI President Tricia Radley commented “ We are delighted that Leighton Rose Care Home have generously made available a meeting space for our institute’s monthly meetings. We look forward to developing our relationship with the care home, its residents and staff. We sincerely hope that the care home residents will attend our meetings and will be inspired to join the Leighton Buzzard WI. They will not be disappointed.”

The first WI meeting at Leighton Rose Care Home is scheduled for Tuesday 10th September 2024.