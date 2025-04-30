Local golf community raises £1,405 for Prostate Cancer UK at charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A highly successful charity event hosted in support of Prostate Cancer UK has raised an impressive £1,405, thanks to the generosity and community spirit of local golfers, businesses, and supporters.

The event, organised by Top Tee Golf to raise vital funds for research and support services for those affected by prostate cancer, saw tremendous participation and enthusiasm from all involved. Attendees enjoyed a day of golf, auctions, and fundraising activities, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

Special thanks are extended to Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club for their generous donations of auction prizes, which helped drive the fundraising total higher.

In addition, local PGA Professionals Sam Smith and Tom Cuttings also showed their support by kindly donating golf lessons for the auction, further enhancing the event's offerings.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the success of the event and the incredible amount raised," said a spokesperson from Top Tee Golf.

"The generosity shown by everyone who took part was truly heartwarming, and it is inspiring to see our local community come together to support such an important cause."

Prostate Cancer UK is dedicated to funding lifesaving research, raising awareness, and providing much-needed support to men and their families facing prostate cancer. The funds raised will contribute directly to these efforts, helping to improve outcomes and quality of life for those affected.

Following the success of this event, Top Tee Golf have expressed a strong desire to host similar fundraising initiatives in the future and encourage anyone interested in getting involved—through donations, sponsorships, or participation—to stay tuned for further announcements.

About Prostate Cancer UK

Prostate Cancer UK is a leading charity committed to saving and improving the lives of men by funding research into better treatments and tests, raising awareness, and supporting men and their families through expert information and services.