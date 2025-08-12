Leighton Buzzard’s very own Kevin Bunda has become a true inspiration—not just to his Slimming World group, but to thousands across the UK—after shedding an astonishing 6 stone in just 26 weeks and earning a coveted spot in the national Slimming World Man of the Year final.

Kevin, a single father of five and company director, joined Slimming World with a clear goal: to finally put his health first before turning 40. Kevin reached his target weight in January, a weight he never even dreamt possible, and has proudly maintained it for the past seven months.

“I’ve always struggled with my weight—even before my teenage years,” Kevin shared. “But this time, I was determined it would be different. I wanted to be the best version of myself for my kids and for me.”

His transformation has been nothing short of life-changing. From squeezing into XXL clothes to confidently wearing a size S, Kevin has rediscovered his love for cycling and found a new passion for running—now clocking multiple 5Ks and crossfit classes each week. His physical health has improved dramatically, allowing him to fully enjoy time with his children and embrace the active lifestyle he once avoided. No more watching the kids enjoy activities like Ninja Warrior, he's getting stuck in!

Kevin's incredible transformation!

Kevin’s commitment and positivity quickly made him an inspiration in his Slimming World group, led by consultant Sascha Edwards. He was voted Man of the Year by his fellow Monday night members and invited to the National Semi Finals at Slimming World’s head office. There, he wowed football legend Paul Merson and the judging panel with his story and transformation, earning a place in the prestigious national final.

Out of 35,000 male members and 41 semi-finalists, Kevin was selected as one of the final 10—a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about his dedication and the impact of his journey.

“This wasn’t my first time walking through the doors of Slimming World,” Kevin admits. “But I knew it had to be my last. I put my complete faith in Sascha and the plan—and I lost a stone in the first two weeks. It’s been an incredible ride ever since.”

Now a passionate advocate for healthy living, Kevin plays an active role in his group’s social team and regularly shares his story to inspire others. His Instagram handle, @LOVINGTHERIDEKJB, is a testament to the joy and confidence he’s found through his journey.

Kevin with the other 40 semi finalists and Paul Merson

To his past self, Kevin has one message: “Don’t wait. My only regret is not starting sooner.”

From struggling with weight to standing proud on a national stage, Kevin Bunda’s story is proof that with determination, support, and a little bit of magic, anything is possible.