Local Post Office shouldn't be casualty of national failure, says MP

Leighton Buzzard Post Office is one of 115 branches at risk of closure - but there could be a lifeline.

Local MP Alex Mayer says she shares the concerns of local people and has been in touch with Post Office bosses.

The town centre branch is amongst the last remaining sites that are wholly owned by the Post Office, known as Crown Post Offices. In the Post Office’s ‘Strategic Review’ they have suggested transferring all Crown Post Offices into other shops, to postmasters, or if not closing them.

Ms Mayer said: “I know many people really value the Post Office, particularly as a means of accessing cash after recent bank branch closures. I have been in touch with the Government minister with responsibility for the Post Office who has been clear that no decisions to close any or all of the directly managed branches have yet been taken by the Post Office.

Alex Mayer

“I have therefore contacted the Post Office directly to express the concerns of local people, and to ask that they do everything possible to ensure local people can continue to access their valuable services. Nationwide the business of the Post Office is not fit for purpose and requires serious change. But that shouldn’t mean local services that people rely on are an unlucky casualty.”

Ms Mayer has also asked that a full equality impact assessment be taken and the Post Office consider its conclusions.