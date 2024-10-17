Local school delivers Harvest Hampers to villagers and homeless shelter

Year 4 pupils from St Leonard’s Lower School in Heath & Reach visited residents this week to deliver harvest packages which had been donated by the children’s families.

One local resident commented “I would like to thank the school children from St Leonards…they had this most wonderful box of goodies, it cheered me up enormously”. As well as village residents, Leighton Linslade Homeless Shelter were also recipients of the Harvest packages.

“The children look forward to handing out the harvest hampers every year and it was lovely to see how thrilled the local residents were when they were hand delivered by our year 4 class. We know times are tough at the moment so to be able to give something back to the local community and those in need is wonderful. We would like to thank all our families for their generous donations which were greatly appreciated by villagers and the Leighton Linslade Homeless Shelter.”