Local school delivers Harvest Hampers to villagers and homeless shelter
One local resident commented “I would like to thank the school children from St Leonards…they had this most wonderful box of goodies, it cheered me up enormously”. As well as village residents, Leighton Linslade Homeless Shelter were also recipients of the Harvest packages.
Sarah Bowley, Headteacher at St Leonard’s Lower School commented:
“The children look forward to handing out the harvest hampers every year and it was lovely to see how thrilled the local residents were when they were hand delivered by our year 4 class. We know times are tough at the moment so to be able to give something back to the local community and those in need is wonderful. We would like to thank all our families for their generous donations which were greatly appreciated by villagers and the Leighton Linslade Homeless Shelter.”
St Leonard’s Lower School is holding an Open Day on Tuesday 5th November. Families that have a child due to start school in September 2025 can book a place by emailing [email protected] or calling 01525 237 253