New Rotary President for Leighton Linslade
This year will see Rotarian Steve Bigrave take the helm along with President Elect Chris Roberts and Vice President Henry Garthwaite.
Outgoing President Richard Ramsbothom thanked the Club for all its support and was in turn congratulated for his outstanding leadership over the previous twelve months that had led to over £50,000 being donated to charity as well as an increasing membership and a stimulating social program.
At its first business meeting incoming President Steve Bigrave will be confirming his charitable priorities for 2024/25 but in the meantime he will be carrying out his first formal duty as a judge at the towns annual Carnival on Saturday July 13th.
