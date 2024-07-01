New Rotary President for Leighton Linslade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another Rotary year came to its conclusion on the 30th June and in time-honoured tradition a new President was sworn in at the Clubs annual BBQ.

This year will see Rotarian Steve Bigrave take the helm along with President Elect Chris Roberts and Vice President Henry Garthwaite.

Outgoing President Richard Ramsbothom thanked the Club for all its support and was in turn congratulated for his outstanding leadership over the previous twelve months that had led to over £50,000 being donated to charity as well as an increasing membership and a stimulating social program.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...