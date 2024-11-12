Number of children with 'gambling problem' doubles - Local MP calls for action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The numbers of children across the UK with a gambling problem has more than doubled, with local MP Alex Mayer calling for “tougher action” to deal with gambling marketing children see online.

The Gambling Commission, which regulates bookies, online casinos and the national lottery, surveyed 3,869 kids aged 11 and 17 across the country and found a quarter (27%) had gambled using their own money in the 12 months.

But even more concerningly, they found 85,000 children in 2024 are "problem gamblers" - more than double the figure in 2023 - meaning they engaged in behaviours such as using gambling to escape from negative feelings, taking money without permission to gamble, and returning to try and win back lost money from gambling.

One possible explanation is the “significant increase” - according to the Gambling Commission - since 2023 in the numbers of kids who are placing bets online.

Alex Mayer MP

Alex Mayer, Labour’s MP in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard described the figures as “concerning” and is calling for online gambling businesses to do more to protect young people at risk of harm.

Ms Mayer is especially concerned about the risk of online gambling adverts being seen by children playing mobile gaming apps. She has contacted Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, and person responsible for gambling regulation in the Government, asking that the Advertising Standards Authority makes sure it upholds important standards online to protect young people, and has discussed the issue with the Bishop of St Albans.

Alex Mayer MP said: “These figures are concerning and show the need for tough action to protect children from gambling. I know the Government says it is fully committed to strengthening protections and will be setting out exactly how it plans to update its gambling policies soon. One thing I would like to see is a real focus on tackling gambling advertising which children stumble upon online. I am also concerned about ads that suggest the possibility of cash rewards for playing, for example, in solitaire tournaments.”