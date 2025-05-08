Photographer Stan Farrow shares digital art techniques at local photo club meeting

The Raven's Passing by Stan Farrow FRPS

On May 7 Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club welcomed Stan Farrow FRPS EFIAP DPAGB, zooming in from Fife, to tell us how he produces his wonderful photographic artwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stan is a creative digital art photographer with many years of photographic experience. After retiring in 2005 he returned to university to study Art History and awakened interests in modern art and the interface between photography and art. Now he enjoys creating new digital art just for the fun of creating it. And he has won many awards in international salons and photographic exhibitions.

Stan’s aims were to open our eyes to the world around us and to “engage your camera’s external control modules” – that is, our brains!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The camera is designed to produce representational images. But Stan showed us how it can also be used for creative art. He gave us a seemingly never-ending stream of ideas about subjects, backgrounds, layers, approaches, and techniques to kick-start our imaginations.

Soft Rose Version 2 by Stan Farrow FRPS

And he encouraged us to “keep it simple” (his techniques are not complicated) and to try new things.

Lavishly illustrating his presentation with his own creative images, and telling us how he had gone about producing them, Stan certainly excited much interest in this sort of photographic work and emphatically stimulated our creative juices!

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.