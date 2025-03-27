Photographic competition produces an 'exciting and diverse exhibition'

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 09:24 BST
On Wednesday, 26 March, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club held their fifth internal competition of the 2024-25 season.

This was an “open” competition with no set subject for prints and projected digital images. The images entered provided an exciting and diverse exhibition encompassing many subjects, approaches, and styles – including wildlife such as birds, zebras, wildebeests, deer, iguana and butterflies, sunrise/sunset, reflections, landscapes, street/candid, portrait, mist and fog, close-up, action, colour, and monochrome, and more.

Our independent CACC judge for the competition was Patrick Seehanach from Watford Camera Club.

The top performers were Wendy Taylor LRPS, Sally Kitchingman LRPS, and Paul Stokes (prints) and David Bolam and Mark Eve (projected images).

Fighting at the Feeder by Wendy Taylor LRPSplaceholder image
Fighting at the Feeder by Wendy Taylor LRPS

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings at Greenleas School, Derwent Road. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.

See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

