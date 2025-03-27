Photographic competition produces an 'exciting and diverse exhibition'
This was an “open” competition with no set subject for prints and projected digital images. The images entered provided an exciting and diverse exhibition encompassing many subjects, approaches, and styles – including wildlife such as birds, zebras, wildebeests, deer, iguana and butterflies, sunrise/sunset, reflections, landscapes, street/candid, portrait, mist and fog, close-up, action, colour, and monochrome, and more.
Our independent CACC judge for the competition was Patrick Seehanach from Watford Camera Club.
The top performers were Wendy Taylor LRPS, Sally Kitchingman LRPS, and Paul Stokes (prints) and David Bolam and Mark Eve (projected images).
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings at Greenleas School, Derwent Road. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.
See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.