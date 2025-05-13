Racial bias when diverting children from the justice system highlighted in new report by University academics

Black and Mixed Heritage children in England face harsher penalties than their White peers even when they have committed the same offences, according to a new report co-authored by academics from the University of Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers from the University of Bedfordshire and Manchester Metropolitan University’s Manchester Centre for Youth Studies, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, have published their findings in a report examining the extent and nature of racial disproportionality when young people come into contact with the youth justice system.

Researchers reviewed national and international literature, sent out a survey to all youth justice services, spoke to 34 children who had been diverted from the youth justice system, interviewed 50 youth justice practitioners, and analysed 42 case files.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findings revealed that during the diversion process – intended to steer children away from being formally convicted and given a criminal record - the police were the primary decision-makers, and when decisions about children were made solely by the police or courts, racial disproportionality and geographical disparities increased.

Stock image

Dr Isabelle Brodie, a researcher with the University of Bedfordshire’s Institute of Applied Social Research, said: “This study makes an important contribution to the evidence on disproportionality and diversion. It draws on a wide range of sources and demonstrates how race interacts with the experiences of Black and minoritised children, both before and during their experiences of the youth justice system.”

Racial disproportionality in the youth justice system is a longstanding issue. The 2017 Lammy Review highlighted that racial disparities in the youth justice system had significantly worsened over time.

In relation to education, many children had been excluded from school which was often the beginning of a child’s journey into youth justice diversion. Many of those excluded reported experiencing racism at school, from both teachers and peers, and when they reported these incidents, they often felt ignored or treated unfairly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also found that most of the children had unidentified Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and/or neurodivergent conditions.

Dr Anne-Marie Day, Lecturer in Criminology at Manchester Met, added: “More and more children are being diverted away from the formal youth justice system, but this appears to be benefiting White children more than Black and Mixed Heritage children. We have made a range of pragmatic, cost-effective recommendations that could reduce racial disproportionality at the gateway to the youth justice system and would urge policymakers to give them careful consideration.”

Rob Street, Director of Justice at the Nuffield Foundation, said: “Racial disparities in the youth justice system are a persistent and deeply concerning issue. The value of this research is in shedding new light on how it might be tackled in practical terms, by looking closely at the decision-making processes that contribute to these differences in treatment.”

The report made a number of recommendations including diversion decision-making, such as the need for youth justice professionals to be consulted on decisions made in police custody for all children; youth justice practitioners attending school exclusion hearings where there is criminal justice involvement; and when children are at risk of permanent exclusion, schools should assess if they have any SEND or welfare needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, multi-agency decision-making is needed as early as possible, and the panel should include membership from the youth justice service, police, victim liaison, education, the third sector, and the local community.

In relation to policing, the report recommended should be a national adoption of an informal diversion disposal to be used when no formal action is taken – known as ‘Outcome 22’. This measure will not appear on the child’s police record and allows them to access diversionary interventions without an admission of guilt. Mandatory legal advice should also be available for children at the police station provided by legal advisors specially trained in youth justice.

The final report ‘Exploring racial disparity in diversion from the youth justice system’ is available to read here.