RBL Band supports Silver Sunday

Bedfordshire Band of the RBL

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL performed in Amersham for The Sir Simon Milton Foundation and Age UK; Silver Sunday.

Sunday 6th October saw Amersham Parish Council hold it's annual Silver Sunday event.

Silver Sunday is an event which has been running for 12 years now. Originally formed by one of Sir Simon Milton Foundation's Trustees, The Lady (Christabel) Flight. Christabel was also the Older Peoples Champion for Westminster City Council. She saw first hand how the Westminster Tea Dance was able to lift the spirits of older people, introduce them to new people and help them try something active. She felt this was a great community activity, and so from small acorns, Silver Sunday has grown quickly across communities throughout the Country. Silver Sunday is now a recognized National Day for the older generations. Age UK are proud to now be part of the organization.

In Amersham, Silver Sunday has been organized by Buckinghamshire Councilor; Mimi Harker OBE for a number of years. Cllr Harker is a member of the Amersham Action Group, Amersham Community Vision. She is also a staunch supporter of Buckinghamshire Armed Forces Covenant Civilian Military Partnership Board. Due to Cllr Harker's links with military and the RBL, The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL (Previously the Buckinghamshire Band) have attended this event on a regular basis.

Amersham Community

Sunday 6th October saw a number of the Older generation from the Amersham community attend the Village Hall for "High Tea" and a programme of entertainment.

Director of Music; Gordon T Davies and the Bedfordshire Band of the RBL played a number of pieces of music, suited to the occasion. An enjoyable afternoon was had by all.

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL meet for rehearsals every other Tuesday at the RBL Social Club in West Street, Leighton Buzzard. Next rehearsal is Tuesday 8th October at 7.30pm. Anybody who is an accomplished musician and would be interested in joining The Band are invited to visit one of the rehearsals and chat with Gordon and Band Members. The Band are now working towards their Christmas productions.