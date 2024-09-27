RBL branch establish new links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL established new connections in the local community.

This week the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL were pleased to establish new connections in the local community, in the form of Leighton Rose Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RBL Social Club in West Street is home to The Branch and more recently The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL. Once a fortnight The Band meets on a Tuesday evening for rehearsal. With a concert in Amersham next month, Tuesday's rehearsal was a final opportunity to get the programme of music ready. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances the Social Club was not available. Director of Music Gordon Davies contacted Branch Chairman Stuart Clarke; can you help us out here???? So Stuart made all the calls to local venues, but at such short notice nothing was readily available. Knowing how important it was for The Band to get together for a rehearsal; after a bit more head scratching, someone mentioned Leighton Rose Care Home. They have a number of facilities they like to share with community groups, including schools which in turn encourages engagement with those residents that are able to join in. So a phone call to Charlotte Deans - Customer Relationship Manager for the Care Home. "Are you able to accommodate a Band of 30 musicians for a 2 hour rehearsal this evening". A Tall ask at such short notice!! Charlotte's response " leave it with me, and I'll get back to you". 15 minutes passed and Stuart's mobile rang.......It was Charlotte, " Hi that's no problem, we'll see you this evening".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart informed The Band and rehearsal was back on as planned. So Stuart arrived at Leighton Rose Care Home in good time to act as liaison as members of The Band arrived. Charlotte and her Team provided a large communal area, all set up with chairs and also provided Tea and Coffee facilities. The rehearsal went well and The Band are now ready for their concert in Amersham.

Leighton Rose Care Home

The following morning letters of thanks were sent by Branch Chairman: Stuart Clarke to Leighton Rose Care Home. Also as a token of thanks, complimentary tickets for the RBL Poppy Prom Concert on Saturday 19th October at 7pm in All Saints Church were given to the Care Home. The Band; in return as a Thank You will now be returning to provide the residents with a special "in house" Christmas Carol service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of messages of thanks have now passed in both directions. The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL are truly grateful for Leighton Rose Care Home stepping forward at short notice. We hope that firm links have now been established between these two organizations within the Local Community.

Leighton Rose Care Home offers a number of facilities and details can be found on both their Website and Facebook pages.