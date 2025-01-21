RBL Branch seek sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL are inviting local businesses/companies to act as sponsors for Poppy Prom Concert 2025.

Last year, The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL held its inaugural Poppy Prom Concert in October to launch the Leighton-Linslade poppy appeal season. The success of the concert helped to bring together the local community and raise over £36,000 for the National Poppy Appeal. An amazing effort from the Town.

The Concert would not have been possible had it not been for our brilliant Sponsors. These included; Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, Austin and Carnley Solicitors, Dillamores Funeral Directors, Leighton -Linslade Town Council, Blue Kirby Creative and Eagle Graphics Printers. In return for their sponsorship, we provided complimentary tickets, photographic opportunities with VIPs, advertising across several media platforms, including Press, Radio and Facebook plus coverage in the event programme.

Following on from the success of the 2024 concert, Poppy Prom Concert 2025 is back.

Could you be a Sponsor?

This year's concert will be Saturday 18th October 25 at 7pm in the amazing setting of All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard. Once again it will launch the 2025 Leighton-Linslade Poppy Appeal season in support of the National Appeal.

We are pleased to announce music this year will be by our very own "The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL" and they will be joined once again by the fantastic voices of "Chanteuses". We hope to be joined by Branch Chaplain and Vicar of All Saints Church; Prebendary David. There will be the parade of Standards. Refreshments by the church (Bar and Light). Also a raffle in support of the RBL Poppy Appeal. The format will take the form of the Pomp and Circumstance of the Proms, with the Solemnity of The Remembrance Service.

We are now inviting any local businesses/companies who would like to help support The Branch by coming forward to act as Sponsors for the event. In return you will receive complimentary tickets, reserved seating, photo opportunities and advertising across various media outlets and the main programme. If this is you and you'd like to support your local RBL Branch, please email your details to:

You support would truly be appreciated.