RBL Leighton Buzzard branch Poppy Prom Concert hits the high notes

Saturday, October 18 saw the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL host it's annual Poppy Prom Concert. Once again Leighton-Linslade showed it's community spirit with more than £4000 being raised towards this year's Poppy Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppy Prom Concert, returning for its second year, was the original idea of Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke. The aim of the concert is to provide an evening of music and song with a period of traditional RBL Remembrance. All funds raised, go directly to this year's Poppy Appeal. The concert also acts as a springboard as Leighton-Linslade launch their Poppy Appeal season.

Once again, All Saints Church hosted the event. With Vicar of the Church and Branch Chaplain, Prebendary David MacGeoch leading the Service of Remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music was provided by resident band; The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion. Whilst the songs were the fantastic voices of the returning female ensemble; Chanteuses. Both the RBL Band and Chanteuses had joined forces before during the St David's Day Concert.

Poppy Prom 2025

This year's concert was performed to a packed audience, with guest of honour; His Majesty's Representative, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire; Mr Christopher Sharwood-Smith MBE and his wife; Karen. Whilst Leighton-Linslade Mayor; Cllr David Bligh and his wife were in attendance.

They were joined by Mayors and Deputy Mayors of surrounding Towns. The Branch were pleased to welcome special guest; Squadron Leader Jim Maginnis RAF and his wife; Elizabeth. Branch Chairman and Secretary respectively of RBL Lurgan (Northern Ireland).

The concert opened with a "Parade of Standards" Branch Standards from Branches around Beds and Herts were joined by Cadet Units of The Army and RAF here in Leighton Buzzard. As the band opened with The Royal British Legion March, Parade Marshall; Tony Cousins led the Standards to take centre stage. This gave way to a fanfare and The National Anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a welcome to all from Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman. We were then given a selection of individual pieces by both the band and choir.

Standard Bearers with Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh and Dignitaries.

During the interval, volunteers of All Saint's Church provided refreshments. Whilst branch members; Ken and Sandra Jones encourage people to part with their money at the raffle. It should be noted this year's raffle raised over £600 towards the Poppy Appeal.

Following the interval, we had more individuals pieces from both the band and choir, before they came together to perform "The Poppy Red" and "In Flanders Field"

We then had the RBL Service of Remembrance. Led by Prebendary David, the RBL Exhortation and Kohima were delivered by; Major(Rtd) Mike Lovell REME, while the Last Post and Reveille were performed by Eoin Woods of the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Service, the concert was bought to a close with a rousing "Last night at the Proms" style finale, with the audience singing along and waving flags.

Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion and Chanteuses perform

This concert was all possible because of some amazing sponsorship from the following; Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, Austin & Carnley Solicitors, Dillamore Funeral Services, Blue Kirby Creative, Eagle Graphics Printers and Leighton Linslade Town Council.

We must thank the whole team at All Saints Church for supporting the branch, with a special note of thanks to Lindsay Bevis.

Our thanks must also go to all the Standard Bearers. Chanteuses and their Director of Music; Susan Cox and of course our band; The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion and Director of Music; Gordon Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally our biggest thanks goes to the Leighton-Linslade community for your amazing support and the £4,108.67 you helped raise towards this year's Poppy Appeal.

We look forward to doing it all again next year.