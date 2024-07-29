Ready, set, go! Alex Mayer MP says Olympics will inspire youngsters to get active this summer

As Team GB head to Paris to do Britain proud in the Olympic Games, Alex Mayer MP urged local youngsters to get active this Summer.

On a visit to the Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, the local MP found out about activities on offer to children at leisure centres over the summer as well as discussing other places to try out Olympic Sports across the area. Children’s activity levels usually drop during the holidays when they no longer have daily PE sessions, playtime at school, and no travel to and from school. More than half of children are expected to spend more time indoors than playing outside, a new study has found. The MP also found out about how the leisure centre's Sporting Champions Initiative is giving up and coming athletes in the area the opportunity to train for free. Speaking from the leisure centre, Ms Mayer MP said: “Whether it’s making a splash at the pool, sprinting through a local park like our 100 metre runners, practising your handstands like a gymnast, or riding your bike like our cycling team, there are so many ways to get active on our doorstep. And many don't cost a penny. I am sure watching our Olympic athletes in Paris will inspire young people across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to follow in their footsteps and get involved in sport. That's so important for their physical and mental health.”