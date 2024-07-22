Residents at Luton care home enjoy MP visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Sarah Owen MP and spoke to her about what life is like at Milliner House care home – which is an integral part of the local Luton community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HC-One’s Milliner House care home, in Luton, Bedfordshire, was visited by Sarah Owen, the newly re-elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Luton North on Friday, July 12.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Sarah Owen MP and spoke to her about what life is like at Milliner House care home – which is an integral part of the local Luton community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Owens has a keen interest in how care homes work within a wider healthcare network in the local area, and prior to the general election, Sarah was the Co-Chair of the APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group) on Adult Social Care.

MP for Luton North, Sarah Owens, with the team at Milliner House on July 12

Ms Owen received a tour around the purpose-built 40-bed care home, which offers residential and residential dementia care, and includes a range of features such as cinema room, hairdressing salon and sensory room. The MP for Luton North learned more about the important role that Milliner House plays in the local community and wider health and social care system in Luton.

Oana Pocovnicu, Home Manager at Milliner House care home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome Sarah Owen MP to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to visit Milliner House Care Home and meet the dedicated team of carers, kitchen and administrative staff who do such crucial work for our community.

"It is clear that they go above and beyond for residents, and have recently re-decorated with great care, kindness and sensitivity. Family members told me that everyone at Milliner House feels respected and at home, and I was jealous of their incredible Friday Fish and Chips!”