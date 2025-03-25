Rotary and Mayor host awards and musical evening

Award winners Sandra Johnson & Richard Hird

Rotary & Leighton Linslade Mayor David Bligh combined to host a night of fun and awards all in aid of “Yes We Can” the Rotary Clubs groundbreaking initiative to provide disability sports opportunities in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Mayor and Rotary were delighted to host a special fundraising evening for Rotary’s “Yes We Can” initiative which provides sporting opportunities in the town and across much of Bedfordshire there by creating a centre of excellence in Leighton Linslade for this nationally under-resourced activity.

With over 80 guests including a number of visiting Town Mayors the event showcased “Yes We Can” and also provided the opportunity for the presentation of two awards. Richard Hird receiving a Services to Sport award from the towns Sports Council and Sandra Johnson receiving the Town Councils Community Volunteer Award for 2025. Both individuals are deeply involved in “Yes We Can” and contribute a huge amount of time and energy to the initiative's success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Johnson OBE Rotary Team Leader for “ Yes We Can” said ”We are delighted that our Town Mayor chose “ Yes We Can” as one of the initiatives he wished to support during his term in office and to able to combine a innovative fundraising event with the presentation of awards to two of our key volunteers was a real joy”