Rotary and Santa donate £10,000

Santa on his Sleigh Christmas Eve

Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade and Santa have agreed to donate in excess of £10,000 to twenty eight local charities and organisations as a result of Santas visits around Leighton Linslade in December

Despite the sometimes very wet weather, Santa was delighted by the response of the Leighton Linslade community to his visits around the town during December and thanks them for their generosity and hospitality Together with his friends from Rotary and other charities he was able to raise in excess of £20,000 for good causes, with £10,000 being immediately distributed to 28 local organisations

Richard Johnson OBE from Rotary said

" Despite some inclement weather we were delighted to work with Santa to bring happiness to the streets of Leighton Linslade and at the same time raise funds for so many local charities and organisations that work tirelessly to support our community. Santa has already agreed with Rotary that he will return in December 2025 so watch this space "