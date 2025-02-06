Rotary “Yes We Can” Golf gets a boost

Certificate time

Having started in the late summer of 2024 Rotary’s Yes We Can Golf has thrived and recently received a brilliant boost from the Leighton Linslade Sports Council with a grant that ensures the sport can be a fully added to the “ Yes We Can” menu of activities.

With the brilliant coaching of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club professional Kevin Evans, and the support of the Club, Yes We Can Golf is thriving and has now received a significant grant from the Leighton Linslade Sports Council that will ensure its continued development.

Richard Johnson OBE of Rotary said.

"We are thrilled with the development of the Golf provision within our " Yes We Can" programme as we continue to work to ensure that Leighton Linslade is a centre of excellence for Disability Sport in Bedfordshire. We are also very grateful to the Sports Council for their support for golf and our ambitions for Disability Sport in general"