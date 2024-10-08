Rotary “Yes We Can” programme celebrates awards day and seventh birthday
Supported by local solicitors Osborne Morris & Morgan a number of special guests were on hand to present over 16 trophies and 150 medals to recognise the last twelve months achievements by participants.
Rotary launched the "Yes We Can" initiative seven years ago to provide sporting opportunities for those with a disability in Leighton Linslade and the surrounding area having discovered that only swimming was possible. The programme has gone from strength to strength and now seven years on there are opportunities in Football, Hockey, Sailing, Swimming and Tennis with Golf currently in its pilot stage. In addition coaches from the programme deliver sports sessions to other disability groups in the setting of their own meeting place.
Richard Johnson OBE Rotary Team Leader for the programme said.
"We are thrilled at the progress the programme has made and our annual awards afternoon is a real highlight, celebrating every individual's achievements in the past twelve months. It is so rewarding that together with a host of partners Rotary has been able to create a centre of excellence for Disability Sport in Leighton-Linslade providing opportunities for the whole of our county and surrounding areas."
