School pupils to get their running shoes on in aid of Leighton Buzzard charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Linslade School are to take part in a fun run to raise funds for Leighton Buzzard charity KidsOut UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held on May 21 with pupils running around the playing fields of Cedars Upper School.

All year groups will be taking part to raise funds for KidsOut UK, known as the fun and happiness charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun run is the school’s inaugural event with plans under way and children in training to ensure the event is a success.

The Fun Run is being held on May 21

The charity it is supporting offers a variety of services aimed at helping underprivileged children, providing fun days out, toy boxes, and books to disadvantaged children.

Some of those children, alongside their mothers, have had to flee their homes to escape domestic abuse and live in a refuge. Children receiving help may also come from difficult backgrounds, such as having been excluded from school, having life-limiting disabilities, or facing social and rural isolation.

The charity is currently working to expand its services by developing arts, music, and sports programmes.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.