School pupils to get their running shoes on in aid of Leighton Buzzard charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will be held on May 21 with pupils running around the playing fields of Cedars Upper School.
All year groups will be taking part to raise funds for KidsOut UK, known as the fun and happiness charity.
The fun run is the school’s inaugural event with plans under way and children in training to ensure the event is a success.
The charity it is supporting offers a variety of services aimed at helping underprivileged children, providing fun days out, toy boxes, and books to disadvantaged children.
Some of those children, alongside their mothers, have had to flee their homes to escape domestic abuse and live in a refuge. Children receiving help may also come from difficult backgrounds, such as having been excluded from school, having life-limiting disabilities, or facing social and rural isolation.
The charity is currently working to expand its services by developing arts, music, and sports programmes.