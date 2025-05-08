School pupils to get their running shoes on in aid of Leighton Buzzard charity

By Olga Norford
Published 8th May 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:10 BST
Pupils at Linslade School are to take part in a fun run to raise funds for Leighton Buzzard charity KidsOut UK.

The event will be held on May 21 with pupils running around the playing fields of Cedars Upper School.

All year groups will be taking part to raise funds for KidsOut UK, known as the fun and happiness charity.

The fun run is the school’s inaugural event with plans under way and children in training to ensure the event is a success.

The Fun Run is being held on May 21
The Fun Run is being held on May 21

The charity it is supporting offers a variety of services aimed at helping underprivileged children, providing fun days out, toy boxes, and books to disadvantaged children.

Some of those children, alongside their mothers, have had to flee their homes to escape domestic abuse and live in a refuge. Children receiving help may also come from difficult backgrounds, such as having been excluded from school, having life-limiting disabilities, or facing social and rural isolation.

The charity is currently working to expand its services by developing arts, music, and sports programmes.

