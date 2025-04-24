Smartphone photography expert Jeanette Lendon shares tips at Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club

Under the Bridge by Jeanette Lendon

We all have an amazing camera in our pockets – we just need to learn how to use them properly!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So says Jeanette Lendon, a professional photographer specialising in smartphone photography courses. Accordingly, she visited Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club on April 23 to teach us how to use our smartphone cameras properly.

Jeanette’s point is that we used to have phones that took photos. Now, with the exponential growth in smartphone ownership and huge technological innovation, we have cameras that make phone calls. And vast numbers of pictures are being taken. But many images posted online are awful. She aims to give people the skills to utilise their smartphone cameras better and release their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Displaying an array of her own images, Jeanette demonstrated that high calibre photographs can be achieved in nearly all types of photography. Her pictures included architecture (internal and external), nature (dandelions, insects), macro, and reflections, as well as action, fashion, street, long exposures, night shots, and even underwater shots. And helpfully she showed us how to set up our smartphone cameras and revealed the techniques used to make these images.

As Jeanette pointed out, carrying a smartphone means “you can photograph what you see as and when you see it”. The quality of her images proved that astounding results can be achieved.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.