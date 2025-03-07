Southcott mum steps up to take on fundraising marathon with just weeks to go

A dedicated Southcott Lower School parent, Kayley Budd, is taking on the incredible challenge of running the London Marathon this year to raise vital funds for the school.

With just eight weeks to go, Kayley has stepped in as a last-minute hero after the original runner sadly had to withdraw due to injury. Now, she is embarking on an inspiring journey to the finish line in support of the Southcott community.

Kayley, a proud mum of two Southcott pupils, has a deep connection to the school and is determined to give back to the place that has provided her children with such a nurturing and supportive learning environment. Although this will be her first-ever marathon, she is embracing the challenge wholeheartedly, setting an ambitious fundraising target of £2000 to directly benefit Southcott pupils.

"I’m taking on the ultimate challenge – the London Marathon – for a cause incredibly close to my heart: Southcott Lower School," Kayley said. "This school has been an absolute haven for my children, fostering their love of learning and helping them thrive. Now, I'm lacing up my trainers to give back and help Southcott continue to provide an exceptional education for all its pupils."

Kayley’s journey is nothing short of inspiring, and the Southcott community is rallying behind her. Every step she takes will be powered by the support of friends, family, and school parents, all cheering her on as she pushes towards her goal. Every donation made will contribute directly to enhancing school resources and equipment, ensuring Southcott remains a place where children can flourish.

How You Can Support Kayley:

Donations can be made via Kayley’s official fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/k-budd-2

Let’s help get her fundraising off to a flying start this weekend! Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will not only fuel Kayley’s marathon run but will also make a tangible difference to the children at Southcott.

Kayley, you’ve got this! Let’s all get behind her and support every step of her journey to the London Marathon finish line.

Further Fundraising Events This Week – The Return of the Bandy Bars!

In addition to Kayley’s marathon efforts, Southcott pupils have been inspired to get reading by recreating Willy Wonka’s golden ticket! To celebrate World Book Day, children at Southcott were treated to special ‘Bandy Bars,’ named after the much-loved school caretaker, Mr. Bandy. These scrumdiddlyumptious chocolate treats brought a wave of excitement, with some lucky pupils discovering special Southcott Golden Tickets inside, winning them incredible prizes.

Supported by local estate agents Quarters, the school made sure this was a World Book Day to remember. Children shared their delight, with one commenting: “I am so glad we are getting Bandy Bars again - I hope I win the prize of being Headteacher for a day! You can’t get that kind of prize anywhere else!”

Southcott Lower School Association is an independent charity, run by three trustees who are all Southcott Lower School parents. Their mission is to fundraise for the school while providing fun for Southcott children and their families. Offering gifted tickets to their main events means no child is ever excluded for financial reasons.

Southcott Lower School is an Ofsted Good rated school in Linslade.