Students from The Bedford College Group inspire at Bedford Giving’s Young Voices Conference

Students from The Bedford College Group at Bedford Giving’s Young Voices Conference.

The Bedford College Group was proud to see its students take part in this year’s Bedford Giving Young Voices Conference. This event brought together businesses, charities, educators, and community leaders to hear directly from young people about the challenges they face and the future they want to create.

Three outstanding students represented the Group from its Bedford based campuses as keynote speakers: Phoebe, from The Bedford Sixth Form, together with Ola and Zara, both T Level Business students at Bedford College.

The three students took part in Q&A sessions and delivered thoughtful and inspiring insights, sharing their personal experiences and views on how communities can better support young people to achieve their ambitions. Their contributions reflected maturity, confidence, and a strong commitment to making a positive difference.

This was Bedford Giving’s second Young Voices Conference, designed to ensure that the adult community truly listens to young people, values their insights, and works with them to create lasting change. The event supports Bedford Giving’s mission to be a platform for young voices, empowering them to shape the future of their borough and contribute to a stronger, more connected community whilst also supporting the Group’s purpose of helping individuals, communities and society flourish through education, raising aspirations and reducing inequality.

The day’s agenda featured a Youth Voices panel session, a Spotlight on Bedford Giving session, and two seminars: “Work Ready – Schools and Employers Supporting Young People Together” and “What Does Feeling Secure Mean?” The event was a great success, with engaging discussions, practical advice, and valuable insights shared throughout the day.

The Bedford College Group was proud to see its students contributing so positively, demonstrating the confidence, knowledge, and leadership that underpin the Group’s approach to education. Their involvement reflected the Group’s ongoing commitment to helping students find their voice and play an active role in shaping the world around them.

Emily Jackson, Group Director - Student Participation & Development at The Bedford College Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for representing the Group so brilliantly at the Young Voices Conference and beyond. Phoebe, Zara and Ola’s contributions, both at the event and through their ongoing involvement in initiatives that shape the lives of young people in Bedford Borough, show just how thoughtful, articulate, and passionate our young people are about making a difference. Their voices are vital in shaping the future of our community.”

Paul Kellett, Director of Bedford Giving, said: “A huge thank you to the Bedford College students who owned the stage at the conference with their passion, honesty, energy and ideas. They were nothing short of inspirational. As Ola so powerfully said, ‘Leadership isn’t defined by age, but by purpose, preparation and perspective.’ The conference explored how initiatives like the Bedford Giving Youth Panel, which we partner with the College to run, we’ve seen what happens when young people are given a seat at the table and the opportunity to lead; they rise to the challenge and deliver. Now it’s our responsibility to ensure the table is big enough for everyone to have a seat. Bedford, now let’s make this happen.”

The Bedford College Group looks forward to continuing its partnership with Bedford Giving and supporting future initiatives that empower young people to share their perspectives, influence decision-making, and help build a brighter future for all.

To find out more about The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/

For more information about Bedford Giving, visit https://bedfordgiving.org.uk/