Sunday roast returns to Leighton Buzzard's Royal British Legion Club: Mother's Day bookings now open

Sunday 2nd March saw The Royal British Legion Club, Leighton Buzzard bring back their Sunday Roast to a full house.

After a break of almost a year, the Sunday Roast was reintroduce at The Royal British Legion Club, Leighton Buzzard. Sunday 2nd March saw all places available booked. The Club was open to the Community and not just Members.

Available this time round was a choice of two meats, stuffing, Yorkshire puds, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy. Those who attended were also offered a dessert of apple crumble or cheesecake, and of course the bar was available for anyone wishing a glass of wine or beer. As this was a family event light refreshments including Tea and Coffee were also available.

Club Stewardess; Shannon and her Team were on hand to host. Whilst we were once again pleased to have Sharon back in The Club Kitchen to produce and present the fabulous food.

The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard Thank You.

There was nothing but compliments as everyone sat down to a hearty meal.

The next Sunday Roast is planned for Sunday 30th March, which is Mother's Day. So there's no excuses for mum's not to have a rest day, come along to The RBL Club and enjoy a great Sunday Roast, with no cooking or washing up to worry about. Although booking is not essential, it is highly recommended. It is anticipated that Mother's Day will be busy. Meals will be served from 12pm to 3:30pm and of course the bar will be open.

To book your place, please pop into The RBL Club in West Street and see one of the Team. You can also give Shannon a call or Whatsapp message on 07944044901.

This is a Community event with families welcome.

It is planned in the future to hold Sunday Roast on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Shannon and the Team look forward to hosting you again. The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard thank you ALL for the continued support.