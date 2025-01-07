Tracks through time: Happy birthday to the railways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As commuters return back to work, it’s a time of celebration on the railways.

2025 is the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway with plans timetabled across the country to celebrate the transformative impact of trains on the nation’s economy, communities, and environment.

Local MP Alex Mayer and rail operator London Northwestern Railway (LNR) kicked off the celebrations locally at Leighton Buzzard Station (this Monday 6 January at 12.30pm).

MP Alex Mayer, who sits on Parliament’s Transport Committee, said: “Two centuries ago, George Stephenson’s ‘Locomotion No. 1’ heralded the dawn of a new era, revolutionising how we travel, trade, and connect as a nation."

Alex Mayer MP and Public Affairs Manager Andrew McGill, from London Northwestern Railway

The railway line from Leighton Buzzard to London was opened in 1838, engineered by the renowned Robert Stephenson, the son of George Stephenson.

Alex Mayer continued: “Our railways are evolving today. Think of the substantial progress being made on East-West rail which will open up faster journeys for local people first towards Oxford and then towards Cambridge. Trains also have a crucial role to play in reducing carbon emissions and tackling the climate crisis.

"As we celebrate this milestone, I want to thank all the railway workers - past and present - who have kept our trains running for 200 years. It is their dedication and hard work that ensure the railways remain a cornerstone of our national life.”

Marking the bicentenary, Ian McConnell, London Northwestern Railway's Managing Director, said: “This year we look forward to joining with Alex Mayer MP, our customers at Leighton Buzzard Station and the wider rail industry to celebrate 200 years of rail travel in Britain, where passengers make more than 1.6 billion journeys annually.

“Railway 200 is not only about celebrating the past but looking to the future and we are excited to continue our commitment to providing apprenticeships in 2025 as we welcome the next generation of rail workers to the industry.

“For passengers at Leighton Buzzard, this year will also see the introduction of brand new electric trains by London Northwestern Railway, bringing extra capacity on our services to and from London Euston as we continue our £1billion investment.”

As part of the celebration year, LNWR is working with the wider rail industry to hold a series of events and create promotional material celebrating the past, present and future of Britain’s railway. More information is available at www.railway200.co.uk