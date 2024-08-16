Volunteers needed to keep much-loved heritage treasure on track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard Railway has joined forces with local MP Alex Mayer to appeal for new volunteers to help keep the much-loved heritage railway line on track.

Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway Society is on the hunt for volunteers including a new treasurer. The volunteer role is vital as the group begin exciting early-stage plans for a new shed to store the largest and most important collections of narrow-gauge stock in the country.

The local MP met Society trustees and members aboard the “Pedemoura” - one of the last remaining narrow gauge steam locomotives in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mayer heard from Chair David Wood and Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway Society members how volunteers are the life blood of the heritage site. It’s down to their dedication that steam trains keep running along the historic three-mile line.

Alex Mayer MP (right) at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Mr Wood says they are particularly keen to hear from younger people in and around Leighton and surrounding villages.

Ms Mayer said:

“Leighton Buzzard Railway is loved by people of all ages. It’s been great to meet dedicated volunteers who drive, restore and paint the locomotives, and everyone who works behind the scenes.

“If you are passionate about your local community and want to meet new people from all walks of life and gain new skills, please do get in touch with Leighton Buzzard Railway today.”

David Wood added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a pleasure to meet Alex Mayer MP and have the opportunity to talk about the Railway which is run by an all-volunteer team of just over 100 people and welcomes over 18,000 visitors every year.”