Volunteers needed to keep much-loved heritage treasure on track
Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway Society is on the hunt for volunteers including a new treasurer. The volunteer role is vital as the group begin exciting early-stage plans for a new shed to store the largest and most important collections of narrow-gauge stock in the country.
The local MP met Society trustees and members aboard the “Pedemoura” - one of the last remaining narrow gauge steam locomotives in the UK.
Ms Mayer heard from Chair David Wood and Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway Society members how volunteers are the life blood of the heritage site. It’s down to their dedication that steam trains keep running along the historic three-mile line.
Mr Wood says they are particularly keen to hear from younger people in and around Leighton and surrounding villages.
Ms Mayer said:
“Leighton Buzzard Railway is loved by people of all ages. It’s been great to meet dedicated volunteers who drive, restore and paint the locomotives, and everyone who works behind the scenes.
“If you are passionate about your local community and want to meet new people from all walks of life and gain new skills, please do get in touch with Leighton Buzzard Railway today.”
David Wood added:
“It was a pleasure to meet Alex Mayer MP and have the opportunity to talk about the Railway which is run by an all-volunteer team of just over 100 people and welcomes over 18,000 visitors every year.”
