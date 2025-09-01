Sarah is set to share her slimming secrets. A slimmer who transformed her life by losing over 7 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sarah Oliver joined her local Slimming World group in Leighton Buzzard 2 years ago and dropped from 16st 3lbs to just under 9 stone.

Sarah had sustained a knee injury, she fast put the weight on whilst unable to be active. That moment when Sarah knew that she had to change something was Valentines day 2023, whilst at a hospital appointment it was requested that she “be less fat” in order to receive the much needed surgery. At the time the words stung, Sarah went home and blocked it out, and treated herself to a nice big bar of chocolate. Sarah was no stranger to Slimming World, Previously, losing 3 stone to get to her target weight after having her children in 2016.

“I knew I needed to go back, I knew that the biggest hurdle was walking through the doors, I also knew that once I was there that it would be fine, as if I’d never left, as if I’d always been there.”

February 2023 After being told to lose weight

In April 2023 Sarah walked back through those doors and never looked back. Sarah was able to lose just over 5 stone and had her surgery in January 2024. Unfortunately, she needed to take 7 months out of group for surgery due to further complications. But, She went back again and reached her target in April 2025.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Sarah as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on Tuesday 23rd September at 6.30pm.

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing over 7 st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 7 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

Now, No longer hiding under big baggy clothes

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. By taking small steps I can now enjoy an outdoor walk again.

Sarah’s Slimming World group will be held at Vandyke Upper School every Tuesday at 6.30pm from 23rd September 2025. For more information or to join Sarah ’s group either pop along on Tuesday 23rd September or call her on 07916 028 418.