A-LEVELS: Linslade's Cedars Upper School says students have achieved excellent grades, despite unique challenges of academic year

The headteacher at Cedars Upper School in Linslade says he is "immensely proud" of pupils' superb set of A-level results.

Steven Palmer said a total of 26 students had received a full set of grades at either A* or A, with a further 13 achieving all grades at A, A and B.

Mr Palmer added: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

A-level day at Cedars Upper in Linslade

"They have shown great resilience over the past two years and coped admirably with every challenge they have faced. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education or employment, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Four students received impressive A*s across all their subjects. These included Lucas Gathercole who is going on to study physics at Oxford University and James Keeley who is going on to study medicine at Edinburgh University.

Emily Nurden will be studying natural sciences at Exeter University and Chloe Leslie will be studying psychology at the University of Cardiff after both receiving an three A*s.

Another top performer was Josh Philips who achieved three A*s and an A, he will be heading off to Nottingham University to study aerospace engineering.

Alex Scorza is going on to study computer science at Birmingham University after achieving an impressive two A*s and two As.

Three students who received two A*s and one A were Jess Tubb, Ella Raffe and Harry Dignum.

Five students with one A* and 2 As were Jenny Abington, Tom Baggaley, Maia Morgan, Ben Samuel and Jess Weedon.

Four students who were awarded three As were Luis Acosta, Amreeta Chada, Douglas Irvine and Luca Kapadia.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “This wonderful set of results reflect the hard work that our students have put in over the past two years, supported by their families.

“The tremendous efforts of our teaching staff across all our schools must also go recognised. They have had to adapt to new methods of teaching online and then be involved with the assessment process, and they have done all this while providing positive, calm support and leadership to our students.”

