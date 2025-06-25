Bedford College Art & Design students showcase talent at their annual exhibition

Further Education Art & Design students from Bedford College, part of The Bedford College Group, showcased their creative journeys last week (20/06) at the college’s End of Year Exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at the South Bank Arts Centre, the event celebrated the achievements of Further Education students who have spent the year building skills, confidence, and creative identity.

The exhibition brought together an exciting mix of artwork developed through hands-on learning, personal exploration, and growing artistic ambition. From drawing and painting to photography, digital media and mixed materials, the pieces on display offered a window into the energy and imagination of the next generation of creatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This annual exhibition is a highlight in the college calendar, giving students the chance to share their work with friends, family, and the wider community in a gallery-style setting. Many of the students were exhibiting their work publicly for the first time, and the sense of pride and accomplishment was evident throughout the evening.

Art and Design exhibition

Daniel Snell, Course Lead for Animation and Game Design said: “A lot goes into making the exhibition what it is and we’re lucky to have a core team who keep everything running smoothly. It’s a real team effort and it’s amazing to see such a vibrant mix of work from across all the departments. I feel incredibly proud of what the students have achieved during their time here, seeing their progress and the overall rise in standard has been truly inspiring.”

Millicent Shinn, 19, studying Fine Art at Bedford college said: “My work has been inspired by my own journey, the way my style has evolved over time reflects how much I’ve grown, both creatively and personally. I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. My tutor has been a huge support throughout this project, always encouraging me to trust my instincts and push myself to do my best. Looking ahead, I hope to get into tattooing, but I’d also love the opportunity to come back as a teaching assistant here at Bedford College, it’s a place that’s had such a big impact on me.”

For many, the show also marked an important step towards their next goal, whether that’s progressing to a higher-level course, pursuing a creative apprenticeship, or taking their first steps into the art and design industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Harris, Head of Art and Design at Bedford College: “This exhibition is a celebration of the creativity, skill, and dedication that defines our Art and Design department. I’m incredibly proud of what our students have achieved, each piece is a testament to their talent and the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year. The standard of work is exceptional, and it’s matched by the unwavering support and professionalism of our staff. Together, they have created something truly inspiring that showcases the strength of further education in the arts.”

To find out more about the courses on offer, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/