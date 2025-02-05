Bee's Knees Business Club teams up with academy to help combat period poverty in Leighton Buzzard

KS3 Girls from Gilbert Inglefield Middle School, attending a Bee's Knees Networking event.

The Bee's Knees are delighted to partnering with Gilbert Inglefield Academy in tackling period poverty in Leighton Buzzard.

Period poverty is a growing issue in the UK, affecting many individuals—especially those from low-income households. A lack of access to menstrual products can have serious consequences, with an estimated 1 in 10 girls missing school because they cannot afford them. This not only disrupts their education but also impacts their confidence and future opportunities. The issue extends beyond students, affecting vulnerable groups such as those experiencing homelessness and individuals relying on food banks.

While progress has been made—such as the UK government’s decision to provide free period products in schools and abolish the tampon tax in 2021—many people still struggle to access these essential supplies. Period poverty is a reflection of wider social and economic inequalities, and more action is needed to ensure that menstruation never stands in the way of dignity, education, or opportunity.

That’s why we are launching the Bee Card Campaign—a simple yet powerful initiative to support KS3 girls. These years are a crucial time in their education and personal development, yet period poverty continues to create unnecessary barriers. The Bee Card, a discreet card smaller than a credit card, allows students to access free period products from participating shops in town.

We are proud to be partnering with Gilbert Inglefield Academy and a group of KS3 girls passionate about equality for women.

To keep this initiative going, the students themselves will be fundraising to purchase period products for local stockists, ensuring a steady and reliable supply. Thanks to the support of our current stockists—Happydashery, The Refill, Mimic Gifts, and Constantines Salon—students can access products easily and discreetly. The Bee Card also provides access during weekends and school holidays, ensuring continuous support beyond the classroom.

Together, we can break the stigma, remove barriers, and make periods stress-free for everyone.

Want to help? Donate today and support our fundraising efforts!

There is more to come with this initiative (such as wider year groups, and other schools), please follow The Bee's Knees on social media for updates: @thebeeskneescic