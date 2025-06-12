Brooklands School Year 8 Boys District Football Champions
This was a fantastic team performance which saw all players give their all until the final whistle. A special shout out to our keeper James who was brilliant throughout the game making some key saves earlier on in the game and to Finley who scored 2 brilliant goals.
The game was tightly contested, with both teams displaying skill and determination. Gilberts fought back valiantly, levelling the score at 2-2, which set the stage for a dramatic penalty shootout. Brooklands held their nerve, and thanks to a terrific performance by James in goal, they emerged victorious after a tense series of penalties.
Mr Evans said 'I couldn’t be prouder of the conduct of all the players. They demonstrated sportsmanship and teamwork, making this final a memorable experience. This victory is a fantastic way to conclude their football journey at Brooklands, and I look forward to seeing how they carry these lessons into their future endeavours'.
Headteacher, Mrs Hodgson said ' I am so proud of these boys, a fantastic achievement'.