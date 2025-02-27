Cedars Day Nursery children receive letter from David Attenborough

There was delight for young environmentalists at Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard as they received a letter from legendary broadcaster and biologist, Sir David Attenborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having written to the natural historian following an interest in his life and work through co-research activities, pre-schoolers from the setting on Mentmore Road were inspired to pen a letter to Sir David, expressing their admiration for his documentaries and showcasing their creativity by including their handmade pictures of animals including jellyfish and birds.

In his handwritten response, which has now been framed and displayed, Sir David wrote:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dear Staff and Children of Cedars Day Nursery, thank you for your letter and the very generous things you say. I am so glad you enjoy my programmes and thank you too for sending me examples of your delightful art work. Best Wishes, David Attenborough.”

Proud Cedars children with their letter from David Attenborough

Cedars Day Nursery Manager, Lauren Trotter explained:

“We feel incredibly lucky to receive a reply from Sir David Attenborough. He is a true inspiration to us all at Cedars and a fantastic role model for both our children and colleagues. Our little ones have a deep appreciation for nature and are hugely passionate about the environment, so this is something we will treasure for years to come.”

Cedars are also the proud holders of a prestigious Green Flag award from Eco-Schools, which was awarded for exceptional environmental and conservation efforts, with year-round activities including growing vegetables and creating habitats for garden wildlife.