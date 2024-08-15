Cedars Upper School students celebrate superb A Level grades
This year group has demonstrated resilience, dedication, and academic excellence, making this a truly memorable day for the entire school community.
The school’s students have not only met but exceeded expectations across a wide range of subjects, with many securing places at leading universities, apprenticeships, and other post-secondary opportunities. The hard work and determination of the students have shone through, and today, their success is celebrated.
Miss Emma Browne, Head of Sixth Form, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, saying, "I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. Their commitment and perseverance, particularly through the challenges of recent years, have been nothing short of inspirational. These results are a testament to their hard work and the outstanding support provided by our dedicated staff at Cedars. I wish them all the best as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives."
Mr Mark Gibbs, Executive Headteacher of Cedars Upper and Linslade Middle School, also shared his delight, stating, "Today is a day of immense pride for Cedars Upper School and is years in the making. Our students have not only achieved academically but have also grown into confident and capable young adults. These results reflect the collective effort of our entire school community, from our brilliant teachers to our supportive parents. We could not have reached this milestone without their unwavering commitment. Congratulations to our students—your future is bright, and we look forward to seeing all that you will accomplish."
Cedars Upper School highlighted individual student successes:
Ruby Kinns achieved three A*s and Kinns Mollie received two A*s and an A.
Charlie Mills achieved two A*s and one A, and will study Medicine at the University of Manchester.
Sage Norwood achieved two A*s and an A, and secured a place at St Andrews to study Social Anthropology and English Literature.
Anna Cort achieved one A* and two As, and will study Law at the University of Bristol.
Emily Hubber achieved two A*s and one B, and will study Art History at the University of York.
Ruby Bishop-Jones achieved an A*, a Distinction*, and a B, and will study Multi Media at UCFB.
Mary Rossiter achieved one A* and two As, and will study Film Studies and English Literature in Liverpool.
Kira Michael achieved an A* and two As, whilst Farmer Oscar received one A*, one A, and a B.
Jack Harding achieved three As and will go on to study Politics in Sussex.
Oliva Msoffe achieved three As, saying: “I am over the moon and shocked.” She will study Geography in Bristol.
Christian Burge, Emily Seaborn, and Emma White achieved two As and one B.
Sisir Kalavala achieved two As and a B, and will study Biomedical Science at Warwick.
Toby Miller achieved two As and a B, and will study Geography at Bristol. They said: “I am so happy and proud.”
Evan Drinkall achieved one A and two Bs, and will study Physics in Bristol.
Imogen Entwistle achieved two As and a C, whilst Elliot Gibson received an A and two Bs.
Hamza-Ali Haider-Shah achieved an A and two Bs, and will go onto study Biotech.
Grace Hanson achieved an A*, B, and C, and secured a place at a university in Loughborough to study Fashion Design.
Mia Kettlety achieved an A and two Bs, who will study Theoretical Tech Physics in York.
Emily O’Neill achieved an A and two Bs, and will study Geography in Loughborough.
Rohan Shearman achieved an A and two Bs.
The school extends its deepest gratitude to the parents and guardians who have supported their children throughout their academic journey. Their encouragement and belief in their potential have played a crucial role in their success.
The school also acknowledges the exceptional efforts of staff, whose dedication to providing a nurturing and stimulating learning environment have been instrumental in guiding the students to success.
Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “I am delighted to congratulate Cedars Upper School’s Sixth Form students on their exceptional A-level results. Their remarkable achievements are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the outstanding support from both staff and families.
As many of our students secure places at leading universities and exciting opportunities, we celebrate their success and look forward to their bright futures. Congratulations to all—your achievements today mark the beginning of a promising journey ahead.”
Find out more about Cedars Upper School by visiting: www.cedarsupper.org.uk
