Cedars Upper School students celebrate superb A Level grades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cedars Upper School is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of its Sixth Form students, who have achieved remarkable A-level results this year.

This year group has demonstrated resilience, dedication, and academic excellence, making this a truly memorable day for the entire school community.

The school’s students have not only met but exceeded expectations across a wide range of subjects, with many securing places at leading universities, apprenticeships, and other post-secondary opportunities. The hard work and determination of the students have shone through, and today, their success is celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Emma Browne, Head of Sixth Form, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, saying, "I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. Their commitment and perseverance, particularly through the challenges of recent years, have been nothing short of inspirational. These results are a testament to their hard work and the outstanding support provided by our dedicated staff at Cedars. I wish them all the best as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives."

Students at Cedars Upper School celebrate superb A-Level results

Mr Mark Gibbs, Executive Headteacher of Cedars Upper and Linslade Middle School, also shared his delight, stating, "Today is a day of immense pride for Cedars Upper School and is years in the making. Our students have not only achieved academically but have also grown into confident and capable young adults. These results reflect the collective effort of our entire school community, from our brilliant teachers to our supportive parents. We could not have reached this milestone without their unwavering commitment. Congratulations to our students—your future is bright, and we look forward to seeing all that you will accomplish."

Cedars Upper School highlighted individual student successes:

Ruby Kinns achieved three A*s and Kinns Mollie received two A*s and an A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Mills achieved two A*s and one A, and will study Medicine at the University of Manchester.

Students celebrate opening their A-Level results at Cedars Upper School

Sage Norwood achieved two A*s and an A, and secured a place at St Andrews to study Social Anthropology and English Literature.

Anna Cort achieved one A* and two As, and will study Law at the University of Bristol.

Emily Hubber achieved two A*s and one B, and will study Art History at the University of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby Bishop-Jones achieved an A*, a Distinction*, and a B, and will study Multi Media at UCFB.

Mary Rossiter achieved one A* and two As, and will study Film Studies and English Literature in Liverpool.

Kira Michael achieved an A* and two As, whilst Farmer Oscar received one A*, one A, and a B.

Jack Harding achieved three As and will go on to study Politics in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliva Msoffe achieved three As, saying: “I am over the moon and shocked.” She will study Geography in Bristol.

Christian Burge, Emily Seaborn, and Emma White achieved two As and one B.

Sisir Kalavala achieved two As and a B, and will study Biomedical Science at Warwick.

Toby Miller achieved two As and a B, and will study Geography at Bristol. They said: “I am so happy and proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Drinkall achieved one A and two Bs, and will study Physics in Bristol.

Imogen Entwistle achieved two As and a C, whilst Elliot Gibson received an A and two Bs.

Hamza-Ali Haider-Shah achieved an A and two Bs, and will go onto study Biotech.

Grace Hanson achieved an A*, B, and C, and secured a place at a university in Loughborough to study Fashion Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia Kettlety achieved an A and two Bs, who will study Theoretical Tech Physics in York.

Emily O’Neill achieved an A and two Bs, and will study Geography in Loughborough.

Rohan Shearman achieved an A and two Bs.

The school extends its deepest gratitude to the parents and guardians who have supported their children throughout their academic journey. Their encouragement and belief in their potential have played a crucial role in their success.

The school also acknowledges the exceptional efforts of staff, whose dedication to providing a nurturing and stimulating learning environment have been instrumental in guiding the students to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “I am delighted to congratulate Cedars Upper School’s Sixth Form students on their exceptional A-level results. Their remarkable achievements are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the outstanding support from both staff and families.

As many of our students secure places at leading universities and exciting opportunities, we celebrate their success and look forward to their bright futures. Congratulations to all—your achievements today mark the beginning of a promising journey ahead.”

Find out more about Cedars Upper School by visiting: www.cedarsupper.org.uk