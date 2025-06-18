Celebrating student success at Central Bedfordshire College 2025 awards

FE Student Awards 2025 Winners

The Bedford College Group proudly celebrated their 2025 Student Awards (17/06), recognising the exceptional achievements of students from Central Bedfordshire College.

The annual awards evening was a true celebration of student achievement, recognising not only the winners but the dedication and ambition of all learners at Central Bedfordshire College. The event brought together students, staff, families, and supporters to celebrate the progress, determination and talent shown throughout the academic year.

Among the evening were the prestigious Student of the Year and Outstanding Student of the Year awards, honouring individuals who have gone above and beyond in their studies, personal development, and contributions to their college experience. From academic success and resilience to personal growth and inspiring others, the evening showcased the significance of further education.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group said: "At the award events, we celebrate the determination, passion, and progress of our students, proof that with education, support, and resilience, anything is possible. These awards honour not just academic success, but the values that define our college community. Together, we’re shaping brighter futures."

STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARDS –

ADULT ENGLISH AND MATHEMATICS -Florina Sorescu - AQA Level 2 GCSE in English Language Edexcel Level 2 GCSE in Mathematics

ANIMAL SCIENCES - Louis O’Malley - Pearson Level 3 BTEC National Foundation Diploma in Animal Management

ART & DESIGN - Charlotte Edwards - UAL Level 3 Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication (Animation)

BUSINESS - Leona Adesola - Pearson Level 3 BTEC National Foundation Diploma in Business

CARE & CHILDCARE (EARLY YEARS) - Dana Martin - NCFE Cache Level 3 Technical Diploma in Childcare and Education

COMMUNITY LEARNING - Mona Hamdan - NCFE Cache Level 2 Diploma for the Early Years Practitioner

COMPUTING/IT -Callum Janes - Pearson Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Computing

CONSTRUCTION TRADES - Kory Crosby - CG Level 2 Technical Certificate in Plumbing Studies

ELECTRICAL -Ben Hunter - CG Level 2 Diploma in Electrical Installation

ENGINEERING - Sean Ogunbowale - CG Level 2 Diploma in Engineering

ESOL - Lutfullah Hussainkhill - ESOL Skills for Life

GCSE ENGLISH - Ruby Finnett - AQA Level 2 GCSE English Language

GCSE MATHEMATICS - Archie Feinson - Edexcel Level 2 GCSE Mathematics

HAIR & BEAUTY - Ingrid Calbaza - VTCT Level 3 Diploma in Womens Hairdressing

HEALTH & SOCIAL CARE - Kelsey Murray - NCFE Level 3 T Level in Health

HOSPITALITY & CATERING - Aleks Dabrowski-Szpakowicz - CG Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Professional Cookery (Kitchen and Larder)

MEDIA - Rebecca Randall - UAL Level 2 Diploma in Art and Design

MOTOR VEHICLE - Abdulhanan Khan - CG Level 1 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

PATHWAYS - Jack Pettifar - Pathways to ICT, Multi Media and Photography

PERFORMING ARTS - Romy Spinks - Pearson Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Performing Arts Practice

PLUMBING - Dylan Rawlinson - CG Level 2 Technical Certificate in Plumbing Studies

SPORT - Aaron Campbell - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity

UNIFORMED PUBLIC SERVICES - Nighat Raja - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Entry to the Uniformed Services

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS OF THE YEAR –

COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR - Nicole Aone Gabonthone - Pearson BTEC Level 1 Introductory Diploma

TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD - Betene Fabienne Ahanda Ndonga - VTCT Level 2 Diploma

LEADERSHIP AWARD - Callum Clarke - Pathways Programme

OUSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD - Cerys Bailey - Pathways Programme

CENTRAL BEDFORDSHIRE COLLEGE STUDENT OF THE YEAR – Kelsey Murray

This student demonstrated exceptional determination and resilience throughout her time on the T Level Health course despite major health challenges, including surgery just before exams, Kelsey achieved one of the highest grades nationally on the T Level Health course.

She consistently produced high-quality work, completed over 120 hours of work experience, and won first place at a regional innovation event.

Though she chose a different career path, her perseverance earned her a place at Hull University to study Forensic Science. While also being described as a joy to teach, Kelsey is a truly deserving winner.

To find out more about the courses on offer across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire with The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/