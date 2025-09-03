Chiltern Learning Trust welcomes Aspley Guise Village School to its family of schools

Aspley Guise Village School took a major step forward in its development by joining the Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT) on 1 September 2025.

Currently serving more than 120 pupils, Aspley Guise Village School is widely recognised for its excellence in both enrichment and academic areas. It is a Lead Music School for Bedfordshire and Luton and holds multiple awards for its provision across the arts, sports, primary science, and as an Eco School.

The decision to join Chiltern Learning Trust — named National Multi-Academy Trust of the Year in the MAT Excellence Awards earlier this year — reflects a shared commitment to bringing out the best in every child. CLT has a proven track record of school improvement and innovation, making it a strong partner for Aspley Guise.

This partnership will further strengthen the school’s ability to deliver high-quality education and enriching experiences that prepare pupils for the future.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust; student at Aspley Guise Village School, Jamie Brown, Headteacher at Aspley Guise Village School, and Lorraine Hughes, Deputy CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust (L-R) at the school's induction event.

Jamie Brown, Headteacher of Aspley Guise Village School, said: “We are delighted that, after careful consideration, our school is joining the Chiltern Learning Trust family. As a village school, our heart has always been in nurturing every child and ‘growing together’. Joining CLT is a natural next step in our journey.

“With our shared vision and values, we’re confident that we will continue to provide an excellent education for our children. This partnership will further strengthen our commitment to both high achievement and the pastoral care that lies at the heart of our school community.”

CLT is known for its strong, inclusive culture built on collaboration and community. Trust-wide initiatives such as the annual Performing Arts and Sports Festival, the Climate Change and Digital Innovation Summit, and regular competitions give pupils opportunities to connect, excel, and grow beyond the classroom.

A recognised leader in innovation, CLT also plays a pioneering role in a government-backed initiative to deliver national Artificial Intelligence (AI) training for schools.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Aspley Guise Village School into our Trust and to celebrate its success.

“The expertise across our schools will complement Aspley Guise’s impressive record of award-winning programmes in eco-initiatives, sport, science, the arts, and more. I look forward to working with the entire school community in this exciting new chapter, as we continue our shared commitment to providing the very best for every pupil.”

Chiltern Learning Trust manages primary and secondary schools across Bedfordshire and Luton, including Dallow Primary School and Lark Rise Academy. Its secondary schools - Denbigh High School, Challney High School for Boys, and Challney High School for Girls - have all been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. Additionally, CLT operates its own teaching school hub, showcasing the Trust’s expertise in school support and improvement.