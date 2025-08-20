Eco-Schools Green Flag awarded to two Grandir UK nurseries in Bedfordshire

It's a recognition of their outstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are delighted to announce that two of Grandir UK’s nurseries in Bedfordshire have been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction.

Recognition of excellence

The Green Flag with Distinction places our Bedfordshire nurseries among a select group of settings nationwide recognised for going above and beyond in embedding sustainability into Early Years education. These two settings are:

Our Sow & Grow programme helps inspire children to become environmentally aware. Photo: Grandir UK

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Bedford

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Leighton Buzzard

Celebrating success in sustainability

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eco-Schools Green Flag is an internationally recognised award, presented to schools and nurseries that embed environmental awareness into daily life. The programme follows a seven-step framework designed to empower children and staff to take positive action for the planet through engaging, hands-on experiences.

Projects such as developing wildlife habitats, setting up swap shops to reduce waste, and taking part in national initiatives like the Big Bird Watch and National Bee Day have provided inspiring opportunities for children to connect with and care for the natural world.

Building a lifelong love of nature

These achievements have been supported by our bespoke Sow & Grow programme, which brings sustainability to life for children aged 2 to 5 years old. The programme encourages children to grow and nurture fruits, vegetables and flowers, helping them understand where food comes from and the importance of caring for the environment.

Gardening and eco-focused activities not only encourage curiosity and a sense of responsibility but also support wider Early Years development. From improving physical skills and supporting early maths and science concepts, to building confidence, independence and healthy eating habits, Sow & Grow helps children develop essential skills while cultivating a lifelong love of the natural world.

Interested in learning more about our eco-friendly nurseries?

Head to the Grandir UK website.